Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of LGND opened at $85.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $230,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

