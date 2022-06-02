Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 23,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,484,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.
The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.
About Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.