Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 23,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,484,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

