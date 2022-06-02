Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.90% of Lincoln National worth $604,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

