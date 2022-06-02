Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for approximately 4.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.
NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,475. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $19.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
