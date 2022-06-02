Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $63.63 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $669.44 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $63.63 or 0.00211592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005380 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,417,981 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.