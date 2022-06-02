Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $390.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 370.50 ($4.69), with a volume of 10622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.81).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.56. The company has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £121,200 ($153,340.08).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

