Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 91,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,103,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $42,229,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

