Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 91,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,103,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $42,229,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
