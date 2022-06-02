LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 264,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 183,947 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

