LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 131,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $39,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 305,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

