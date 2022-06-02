LMR Partners LLP Takes $141,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

