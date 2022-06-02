LMR Partners LLP Takes $141,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
