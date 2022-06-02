Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.18 and its 200-day moving average is $402.53. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

