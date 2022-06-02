Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 302,841 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after purchasing an additional 936,299 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

