Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $1.66 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

