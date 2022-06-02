Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,046 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

Etsy stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

