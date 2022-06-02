Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.
Sysco Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.