Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $563.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.58 and a 200 day moving average of $674.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

