Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 76,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

