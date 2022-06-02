Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 4,651 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,981,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,669,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $319.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

