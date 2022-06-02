Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 5,519 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.71. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

