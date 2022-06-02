Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $947,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.42.

NYSE MCO opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

