Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

