Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Blackstone by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,541 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of BX opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

