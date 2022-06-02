Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 29,451 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.48% of AC Immune worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 181.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIU. StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.87. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

