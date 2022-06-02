Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 3,024 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

