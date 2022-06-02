Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 5,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 245,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

