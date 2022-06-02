Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 9,526 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.