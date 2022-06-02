Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $289.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.