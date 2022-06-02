Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

