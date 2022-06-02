Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $72.78 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $72.78 million and $6.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

