LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

