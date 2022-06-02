LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,936,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME opened at $53.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

