Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.05. 11,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 261,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

