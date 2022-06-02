LunchMoney Market Cap Achieves $204,214.18 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $204,214.18 and $4.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

