Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.42. 125,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,155. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.25.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at C$913,835. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

