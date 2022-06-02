LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Special Dividend of $5.20

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 5.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $17.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
