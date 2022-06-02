LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Special Dividend of $5.20

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 5.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $17.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.