Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of M opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 266,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Macy’s by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

