Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $26.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $27.38. 7,006,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,208. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.