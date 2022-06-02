Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.73

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 3755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.