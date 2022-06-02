Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Down 1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 46,740 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000.

