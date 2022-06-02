Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Update

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $368.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

