MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.68. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $287.07. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,578. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

