Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Debra L. Lee Sells 2,145 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott International stock opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

