Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.