Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

