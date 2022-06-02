Masari (MSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57.00

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $135,198.55 and $57.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,642,268 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

