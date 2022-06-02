Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,272 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

