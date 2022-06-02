Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Tops $52.06 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00005913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.82 or 0.99976051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

