Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,640 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Mattel worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $86,611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

