McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

