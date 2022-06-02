Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley cut their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 58,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.