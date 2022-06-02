MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Standard General L.P. lifted its position in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

